HOUSTON -- A two-alarm apartment or condominium complex fire was reported on Richmond Avenue, not far from Fannin and the Southwest Freeway, late Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Midtown Terrace Suites in the 300 block of Richmond. Officials said veterans live at the complex. Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported.

The black plume of smoke brought traffic on the freeway to a standstill Tuesday morning.

Multi-story building on fire in the 300 block of Richmond in Midtown. HFD has a ladder truck on scene. #khou #HTownRush #HouNews pic.twitter.com/OL6clIZ14R — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 21, 2018

