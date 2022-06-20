Fire crews battling 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

The fire started around 8 a.m. Monday near the Westchase area.

HOUSTON — Fire crews are currently performing a defensive attack on a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The Houston Fire Department says the fire started around 8 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Richmond Ave.

One person is being evaluated at the scene, according to HFD. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Houston fire asks that the public avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

