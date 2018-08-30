HOUSTON – A two-alarm fire in the Montrose neighborhood destroyed several businesses overnight.

The Houston Fire Department says fire crews responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to a building fire on Westheimer near Park.

HAPPENING NOW: HFD working to put out a fire at Pride and Joy Antiques on Westheimer #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/pZYYyW7Jzn — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) August 30, 2018

I know it’s difficult to see - but it appears the fire spread from the Antique store to a duplex behind it. Firefighters have a ladder spraying both buildings #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/tiCZxdRZWm — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) August 30, 2018

When HFD arrived at the scene, they found with heavy fire coming from the building, and it appeared to have spread to the building next to it and to two two-story buildings behind it.

Only one of the two two-story buildings was occupied, but they were the least affected. Residents escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.

