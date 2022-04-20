Train crashes into 18-wheeler in Hockley area

A driver was flown to a nearby hospital in "critical but stable condition."

HOCKLEY, Texas — Harris County authorities are clearing the scene of a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in Hockley.

Officials tell KHOU 11 that the train was heading west on tracks parallel to the highway when it struck the big rig. They got a call about the crash at 7:16 a.m.

Capt. Shannon said a driver was taken to hospital via Life Flight. They were reported to be in "critical but stable condition."

As officials clear the scene, they're asking nearby residents to avoid the area.

