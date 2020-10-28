18-wheeler crashes into Pappas Bar-B-Q near The Woodlands

The driver of the big rig was run off the freeway, crashed through metal guardrails and then came to a stop when it struck the restaurant.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler crashed into the Pappas Bar-B-Q near The Woodlands on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. when roads were wet in the area. According to investigators, a car hit the 18-wheeler, forcing the big rig driver to lose control and go off the freeway. The 18-wheeler crashed through metal barriers and crossed several feeder lanes before coming to a stop when it struck the restaurant.

The 18-wheeler driver was not seriously injured, according to authorities. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Authorities said the restaurant was closed at the time, but employees were inside. None of them were injured but the building did sustain some structural damage.