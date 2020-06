Sheriff Hierholzer said he asked for a dive team from Kerrville to help with the effort to find the girl.

HUNT, Texas — A frantic search ended sadly for a small girl missing in the Guadalupe River in the Hunt, Texas area north of Kerrville in Kerr County.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the body of a 20-month-old girl has been recovered after the child was lost when a canoe tipped over.

Hierholzer said he asked for a dive team from Kerrville to help with the effort to find the girl.