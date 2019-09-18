SARGENT, Texas — People in Matagorda County are dealing with flooding after some isolated double-digit rainfall from Tropical Depression Imelda.

The Precinct 6 Constable's Office reported high water on many roads, and Bay City ISD, Matagorda ISD, and Van Vleck ISD cancelled school due to the severe weather.

According to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center Facebook page, "Matagorda County Judge Pro Tem and Commissioner Pct. 2 Kent Pollard is asking all Matagorda County citizens to stay off the roads for a few more hours. If you are safe and do not have to get out please stay off the roads.

In parts of the County water is covering the roads, the Sargent area was hit hard and water continues to flow over FM 457."

The EOC reported up to 22 inches of rainfall in Sargent associated with the storm. They said 13.5 inches of that rain fell in the last 12 hours.

Reports from the National Weather Service showed Matagorda County getting between 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated areas up to 16 inches. Some of those isolated areas include Sargent and Cedar Lake, according to the Constable's office.

The Constable's office asked people to limit traffic on certain roads in those towns, saying it is the third time some of these roads have flooded in the past two years, and that the asphalt loosens when flooded, and can break apart with continuous traffic.

This story will be updated.

