HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday results of a huge roundup of parole violators.

As a result, 164 parole violators are now off the streets following the two-week operation in Houston.

Chief Acevedo called these criminals the “worst of the worst.” In a press conference Tuesday, he used the example of Jose Rodriguez, the suspect in a deadly crime spree back in July that left three people dead, to show why rounding up parolees is crucial.

Rodriguez cut off his ankle monitor while on parole earlier this year. He is charged with three counts of capital murder.

