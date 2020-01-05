16-year-old targeted in drive-by shooting at bus stop in southwest Houston

He was riding his bike Thursday night along Bissonnet when a red car pulled up and the passengers opened fire.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital Friday morning after being shot multiple times overnight at a bus stop in southwest Houston.

Police said the teen was riding his bike around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of Bissonnet when he stopped at a METRO bus stop. That's when investigators said three men in a red car pulled up and fired multiple shots at the teen.

When Houston police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the victim was found with wounds to his wrist and legs.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

METRO police are conducting an investigation. For now, they believe the shooting was gang related.