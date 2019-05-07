HOUSTON — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen with a 12-gauge shotgun while she was visiting her boyfriend’s parents' house overnight.

This happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Greyfriar in northwest Houston.

Harris County deputies and EMS responded at that time and found the teen with a glancing shotgun wound to her abdomen. She was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

