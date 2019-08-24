HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eighteen people were treated for illness Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

Sixteen people, including seven children, were taken to the hospital, according to Cy Creek EMS.

One person had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

This happened at the Raveneaux Apartments in the 14500 block of Cutten Road.

Residents say someone left their car running in a closed garage which caused the leak.

