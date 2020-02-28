KATY, Texas — The Houston Humane Society seized 150 animals Friday from a home in Katy.

The animals included dogs, cats, rats, ferrets, turtles, birds and more.

A judge signed a warrant at about 10:30 a.m. to seize the animals from the home in the 2000 block of Saddlehorn Trail. At 10:45 a.m., the Houston Humane Society arrived at the house to start loading the animals onto trailers.

Upon arrival at the residence, officials noticed at least 50 dogs outside.

All of the animals are being taken back to the Houston Humane Society for medical assessment and treatment.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM