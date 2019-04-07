TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 15-year-old was struck and killed during an auto-pedestrian crash in Texas City late Wednesday night.

This happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue North, or North Loop 197.

Texas City Police say they responded to the crash and found the teen dead laying in the roadway. Witnesses told them that three females were running from the northbound to the southbound side of 25th Avenue when the victim was struck by a 2007 Jeep east on 25th Ave.

The 19-year-old driver of the Jeep, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police said the driver submitted to a voluntary blood draw, but alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and no charges have been filed.

The driver and victim were Texas City residents. The identity of the victim has not been released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM