CROSBY, Texas — A teen is in serious condition after he was hit by a car while trying to cross FM 1942 in Crosby.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday afternoon at 4502 FM 1942. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 15-year-old was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the driver stayed at the scene.

