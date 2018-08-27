HOUSTON – A 15-year-old girl who was in the care of Child Protective Services failed to come home after school and is now missing, Houston police say.

Harley Starkey was last seen at Nimitz High School on Wednesday, but authorities say she never returned to her CPS housing facility.

According to HPD, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt. She’s described as a white female with brown eyes and black hair. Her height is 5’ 1” with a weight of 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

