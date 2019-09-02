HOUSTON — Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is named in a federal lawsuit filed by the father of a 15-year-old boy who was repeatedly sexually assaulted at the Fort Bend County Juvenile Facility.

Deborah Helen Sutter, 64, was arrested last May and charged with indecency with a child. Investigators said Sutter was caught on surveillance video assaulting the boy and later confessed.

She was a volunteer/mentor at the Richmond facility and met with the victim twice a week.

The assaults happened several times a week for over a year, the lawsuit alleges.

The boy’s sessions with Sutter were taped but weren’t monitored and the tapes weren’t checked for months, according to the lawsuit.

“These horrific acts were caught on videos, yet they continued unmercifully,” the lawsuit states. “This case is about a vulnerable child who was repeatedly victimized and systematically raped by a state institution that miserably failed to protect him.”

The suit on behalf of the teen and his father also alleges the victim was never offered medical treatment or counseling, which would violate state and federal law.

He suffered mental anguish, stress, anxiety, humiliation and fear, according to his attorney.

The lawsuit names Sutter, employees of the county facility, Sheriff Nehls and the FBCSO deputies assigned to the case.

Sutter is due in court on Monday.

