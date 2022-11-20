Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident. After a two-month battle for survival, Gabriel took his last breath on Saturday.

DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head.

Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive.

The family said they’re still left in the dark because the shooter hasn’t been arrested.

"We were praying and praying, hoping for a miracle to happen," said Natalie Zamora, Gabriel's sister.

Gabriel was a freshman at W.T. White High School in Dallas.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the family was heading home after a bowling. Dallas police said a 2008-2012 White Chevy Silverado with blue LED lights was driving erratically and was cutting people off.

"Even before the actual shooting he cut in front of us to where my husband wasn’t able to break before he was going to hit him," said Natalie, who was sitting in the backseat of her husband’s truck.

Natalie described what happened next, "Out of nowhere I heard the gunshots. I ducked down like this. I covered my daughter. I had got up and looked at Gabriel, I saw him completely filled with blood. He was looking down and he was breathing soft. I picked up the phone to call 911. I was just shaking."

The 14-year-old was hospitalized and was in a coma for nearly two months. After a long fight, the last three days of his life were spent in hospice.

"He kept getting a fever. They did a CT, and he had an infection. The staples and the stitches they did, basically open back up because his brain was swollen," Natalie said.

Then on Saturday, Gabriel took his last breath with his mother by his bedside.

Gabriel was one of five siblings.

Natalie said, "I blame myself. He was always with me and tried to take care of him."

Natalie said she did everything for her brother. She was hoping for a miracle on her 21st birthday. Her mother sent her a video.

"He was trying to open his. I'm like he's getting better. It was like a message from him a happy birthday," said Natalie.

But that’s the last message she will ever get from her younger brother. The family is begging the public to come forward with any information about the shooter.

Gabriel's classmates plan on holding a candlelight vigil in his honor on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Bachman Lake.