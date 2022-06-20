Officials said someone in the train car called 911 about their situation, prompting a response from law enforcement.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As many as 14 migrants are being treated by EMS after being found, possibly dehydrated, in a train car near Robstown, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez confirmed to 3NEWS.

Officials are at the scene on County Roads 40 and 75 just outside of Robstown city limits. Gomez said someone in the train car called 911 about their situation early Monday afternoon, prompting a response from law enforcement.

Border Patrol officials have been notified and are investigating the incident, officials said.

No details on the conditions of the migrants are known, and no other information has been released at this time. We have a crew at the scene and will publish updates here as they are received.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.