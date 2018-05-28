MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Deputies saved the life of a teenage girl who was swimming in Lake Conroe Monday.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 officials said the 13-year-old was swimming when her foot was impaled by two nails near the lake’s bulkhead. Deputies were quickly called to the scene because she was unable to free her foot from the nails and the water was up to her chest.

Deputies jumped in the lake and helped get her foot free. She was transported to a hospital in Conroe by ambulance.

Officials say her injuries are not life-threatening.

