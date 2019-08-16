HOUSTON —

A 13-year-old driver accidentally ran over and killed a man and his dog Thursday in west Houston, according to police.

It happened in the 6000 block of Beverly Hill Street at about 4:25 p.m.

Police said an adult allowed a 13-year-old to drive an SUV. The teen accidentally put too much pressure on the gas, hitting a man and his dog, both of whom were killed.

Charges will be filed against the adult who allowed the teen to drive, police said. There was also an infant in the car with the teen when the crash happened, according to police.

This is a developing story.