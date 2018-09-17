HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Several aggressive dogs attacked a 13-year-old boy and a deputy in Spring Monday, officials say.

The incident happened in the 22800 block of Earlmist Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 says the boy was walking to a bus stop when he was next door neighbor's pit bulls and lab attacked him. The boy's parents took him to Texas Children's Hospital because he was severely bleeding from his leg.

He is expected to survive.

When deputies arrived on scene they attempted to capture the dogs, but one of the pit bulls attacked a deputy.

The deputy pulled out his gun and fired several shots toward the dogs. The pit bull was struck by a bullet but it survived, Constable Mark Herman said.

After the attack the dogs retreated back to their backyard.

The deputy was treated on scene for his injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Deputies say they are going to take custody of the dogs, but they haven't been able to track down their owners so they can enter their property.

