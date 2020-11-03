HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 12-year-old boy in north Harris County.
Alfonzo Angel Guzman, 12, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday at his residence in the 15000 block of Sellers Road.
Deputies said he is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a green shirt and black pants with a white colored stripe down leg.
Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Missing Person/Runaway unit at 713-755-7427.
