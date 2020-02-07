12-year-old provides hundreds of meals to Memorial Village PD

A young Houston girl is supplying 204 meals to officers over the next two weeks.

HOUSTON — It’s a tough time to be a first responder, as on top of the extra-long hours many are working, they also worry about bringing COVID-19 home to their families.

However, there’s a pre-teen standing for Houston serving up a whole lot of love to help.

In a time where so many feel apart, 12-year-old Madison Smooke has reached out to the Memorial Village Police Department and offered to feed their officers for the next two weeks.

“They aren’t able to see their families and they aren’t able to cook meals, so will be doing it for them," Madison said.

Madison is getting ready to celebrate her bat mitzvah and in preparation had to choose a mitzvah project.

“The Torah portion is about helping others,” said Jacqueline Smooke, Madison’s mother. “I thought what a better way to help others than to help the police force?”

Smooke, Madison and her friend Eleana Lonsford have partnered with 14 restaurants and even secured sponsors to help pay for and deliver the meals to the officers, 204 when it’s all said and done.

“They just had a big smile on their face, and they are just so blessed that we are doing this for them, especially during this pandemic,” Smooke said.

“I'm just so pleased and excited and very optimistic about our future with children that want to do this," said Officer Frank Lermal. "It's been a wonderful gift."

According to the department, they are working in a "continuity of operations plan," meaning no additional time off and 12-hour shifts.

“They said it’s a lot of work, and it’s a lot of hours and it’s scary to go home to their families,” Smooke said.

"This has been an incredible morale booster for the officers," Officer Lerma said.

It’s a tough time made easier by a young girl wanting to fill bellies and hearts.

“We appreciate all of the hard work they do. There are some really great officers in Houston," Madion said.