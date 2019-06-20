HOUSTON — Officials are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said Mia Sophia Carrillo was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 12300 block of Village of Kings Lake Boulevard. Officials said she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427.

