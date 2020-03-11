12-year-old girl reported missing after leaving her family's Houston-area home Monday night

Call deputies at 713-755-7427 if you know where this little girl is.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies north of Houston are asking the public to keep an eye out for a little girl who left her home on Monday night and hasn't been seen since.

"Please help us locate 12-year old Ashley Miralda. She was last seen on 11/2/2020, at around 8:30pm. She left her home in the 300 block of Parramatta. She is wearing a gray jacket and gray pants and black backpack. Call HCSO 713-755-7427," the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted very early Tuesday morning.