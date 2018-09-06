HOUSTON - An 11-year-old is dead after a car accident in northwest Houston Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said around 9 p.m. a man driving northbound on Hammerly Blvd. made a left turn on Wirt Road but failed to yield to the flashing yellow light.

The man struck a vehicle head on that was carrying two adults and three children, who were sitting in the back.

All 5 were transported to the hospital where the 11-year-old died. The two adults and surviving two children are stable.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police said there are no signs of intoxication. The man did consent to a blood test.

The district attorney’s office is investigating to see if any charges would be filed.

While police were investigating the fatal car accident, a man driving a KIA Optima crashed through the scene, striking a patrol unit.

The man got out of his vehicle and attempted to run but was quickly detained by police.

No officers were in the patrol unit during the time of the crash.

The man was taken into custody and is being tested for intoxication.

