HOUSTON – Eleven children and five adults were transported to local hospitals after reports of a gas leak near KIPP Nexus School and St. Ambrose Catholic School in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department says it happened near the KIPP campus located in the 4200 block of Watonga Boulevard. Gas was released from a safety valve near the bayou in the 4000 block of Watonga.

Ten children and five adults from KIPP were treated and evaluated at local hospitals.The rest of the school was not evacuated.

However, the gas travel west to St. Ambrose Catholic School and sickened more children. One was sent to the hospital and 34 others were sick home.

The school closed for the day.

Firefighters said carbon dioxide levels were safe and that the odor just sickened the children and adults.

