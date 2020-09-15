$10M remains in Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The application process will remain open until all the funds are gone.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — If you're a Harris County resident struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not too late to apply for the county's rental assistance program.

According to Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program still has $10 million remaining in funds to provide relief to those in need.

“I implore all eligible residents to participate in this valuable program,” Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. “Taking advantage of these funds can mean the difference between having a place to stay and being homeless.”

Earlier this summer, the Commissioners Court approved $40 million for Harris County to establish a rental assistance program.

So far, there are 6,000 landlords with 13,000 different properties registered in the program that's administered by BarkerRipley.

According to BarkerRipley's website, depending on the tenant’s property and income, Harris County tenants may be eligible for up to $1,900 of rental assistance.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS