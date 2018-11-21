HOUSTON - Looking for some fun things for you and your family to do in Houston during this holiday season? Well, there’s a book that has got you covered.

KHOU 11 talked to author William Dylan Powell who wrote the book "100 Things to Do in Houston Before You Die".

Yeah, this is a real thing.

Powell separated the list into categories. There’s food and drink, music and entertainment and much more.

“Oh my gosh! Saint Arnold’s Brewery is amazing. Okay, so this is Texas’ oldest craft brewery,” said Powell.

Another oldie but goodie, the River Oaks Theatre. Powell said you have to catch a midnight showing inside the 79-year old digs.

There’s also a wine tour you can take. It starts northwest of town and kind of goes towards Brenham.

The wine tour is not the only thing that will take you out of the city. There are awesome events in Galveston, restaurants in Pearland and a drive-in theater near Cy-Fair.

“It’s kind of good to get out of your comfort some, a little bit.”

In the book, Powell writes the Athena Gun Club has the upscale leathery feel of a G6 charter jet. You can even rent a Tommy Gun.

From a selfie at the Waterwall by the Galleria, to an underground walk through of the Buffalo Bayou Cistern, there’s something in HTown for everyone.

You can purchase the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

