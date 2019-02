Houston police say a 10-year-old boy is missing and was last seen on the northeast side.

Police say CPS is the legal guardian of Ma’like Bates, who was last seen June 21, 2018 in the 6300 block of Rosemary Lane.

Police believe he may be with his mother, Latisha Bates.

The child is described as being 3 feet tall, 40 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-884-3131.