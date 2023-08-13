10 things you can do now to protect your home from fire

HOUSTON — It's hot and dry out there and there's not a lot of relief in the forecast. There are burn bans in place for all of the counties in the Houston area and we've been seeing fires popping up across our area.
With all that in mind, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office has 10 tips to keep your home and family safe from fire.
- Do not burn on "Red Flag" or windy days and think twice before burning outdoors when KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) approaches 700 or more.
- LPG tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire. Keep area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation.
- Store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings.
- All combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats and stacked lumber should be kept away from structures.
- Clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris.
- Remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.
- In rural areas, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.
- Have fire tools handy such as: a ladder long enough to reach your roof, shovel, rake and a bucket or two for water.
- Place connected garden hoses on all sides of your home for emergency use.
- Assure that you and your family know all emergency exits from your home.