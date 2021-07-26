10 complaints against Deshaun Watson filed to HPD

Two of the complaints filed to the Houston Police Department are from women who are not suing the Texans quarterback.

HOUSTON — Ten formal complaints have been filed to the Houston Police Department against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to his attorney.

Watson is facing lawsuits from more than 20 women who claim he sexually harrassed them during massage sessions.

Two of the women who filed formal complaints with HPD are not currently suing Watson, according to attorney Rusty Hardin.

On Sunday, Watson reported to Texans training camp. If he wouldn't have shown up, he would have faced $50,000 fines each day he was absent. Watson still wants to be traded and the Texans have said they're listening to offers.

On April, 10 of the women who are suing Watson appeared in court. They all accuse Watson of similar behavior -- from exposing himself to sexual assault. Tony Buzbee is representing the women. He said six were physically in the courtroom and four appeared by Zoom.

“They’re here because they’ve been called liars and they’re not liars,” Buzbee said.

Some of the women say Watson would ask for a massage and then force them to perform sexual acts.

Hardin is representing Watson. He filed a legal response that accuses some of the women of lying in their lawsuits in an effort to get money. Hardin said some of the women bragged about their encounters with Watson and another tried to date him.

Both parties are accusing the other of destroying evidence.

“Deshaun Watson has unsent a lot of his direct messages on Instagram. We’ve raised that issue before, and we’ll deal with it when the time comes," Buzbee said.