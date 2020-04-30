1-year-old in serious condition after falling into backyard pool

Three children have drowned in Greater Houston since Monday.

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old who was found unresponsive in a backyard pool is now in serious condition.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a drowning in the 8600 block of Ballinger Drive on Wednesday.

The 1-year-old was given CPR and brought back to life at the scene before being transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann hospital.

A 5-year-old boy climbed the fence surrounding his apartment pool in Sugar Land and died Tuesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, a 4-year-old boy drowned in his bathtub in Tomball. The boy’s mother told police she left the room to grab some things. When she returned, she found him curled up in the water.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday night a boy likely wandered away from his family and ended up in his apartment pool, where he drowned.

Here are some water-safety tips on how to keep your child from drowning.