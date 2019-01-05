HOUSTON — A 1-year-old child was shot near a gas station in what police are calling a road rage incident in southwest Houston.

It happened near the Southwest Freeway at Gessner around 1 p.m.

Police say at least one shot was fired into the vehicle in which the child was sitting, striking the child in the upper left back of the shoulder, close to the neck.

The child's father, who also had another child in the vehicle, pulled into the nearby gas station for emergency help.

People inside immediately called for help. The child was awake and alert, police say. The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Air 11 flew over the scene, where police were spotted putting yellow tape around a small sedan parked in front of the gas station.

