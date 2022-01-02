Squads from multiple departments were dispatched to the South Education Center just after noon on reports of a shooting with injuries.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — One student is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a school in Richfield Tuesday.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne told reporters the two victims were shot on a sidewalk outside the District 287 South Education Center around 12:07 p.m., and the suspects fled in a vehicle immediately afterwards.

Chief Henthorne did not say whether the suspects are in custody, or if there are active leads in the case.

The two students were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead and the other is reportedly in critical condition. The victims will not be identified until family and friends are officially notified.

"This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Henthorne said. "Our community, our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to District 287, their students, their families and our community."

The chief asked anyone who has information on the shooting or those responsible to call 888-ATF-TIPS or 800-CALL-FBI.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said staff members and police responded immediately after the shooting, and implemented lockdown procedures.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. To us there are students who come through the doors every day, we care for them, and this is a terrible tragedy and loss," Lewandowski said, her voice breaking. "We are deeply saddened by this incident, and will do everything we can to work to support the families, classmates and staff in whatever way possible."

Multiple squads were dispatched shortly after noon to the South Education Center in the 7000 block of Penn Ave. South. Images from the scene reflected a strong police presence that included special agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. District 287 sent a message to parents and stakeholders. "We have just become aware of a police situation at South Education Center. We are still gathering information at this time, the site is on a hard lockdown as of this email. We will be communicating updates with families as soon as we have more information."

That lockdown was lifted shortly before 2:30 p.m. when it was determined there was no remaining danger.

One parent on scene at South Education Center waiting for her child shared a text she received as the incident unfolded. "Mom, there is a shooter in the school I love you," the message read.

Police and school officials established a pickup area at nearby Donaldson Park where students could safely be reunited with their parents.

Veteran KARE 11 photojournalist Craig Norkus lives across from the school. He said he was preparing for work when he heard the siren of one squad, and then they were "non-stop." Norkus called the response "overwhelming," saying he counted between 30 and 40 squads from various agencies, and a minimum of five ambulances.

Superintendent Lewandowski told reporters that the South Education Center is part of District 287, a partnership of 11 metro-area school districts. The campus in Richfield serves about 200 students pre-K through Transition with unique needs in a variety of programs.

Police were previously called to the campus in September of 2021 on reports of a student with a handgun. South Education Center was locked down, and officers took a student into custody near the school entrance. They found a loaded handgun in that student's possession.

