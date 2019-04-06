CYPRESS, Texas — One person was rescued from a house fire Monday night Cypress.

Cy-Fair and Cy-Creek Fire Departments responded to the fire Monday night at Stable Creek Circle and Stable Brook Drive. Firefighters rescued one person trapped in the home and gave CPR at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Two other victims were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Rest in peace: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah Davis'

Woman accused of hitting other woman in head with hammer over money dispute

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji