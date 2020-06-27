1-on-1 with Maye Musk: Raising accomplished children, aging with grace and living your best life

Mia Gradney recently caught up with Maye Musk when she hosted a virtual power conversation for Dress for Success Houston.

HOUSTON — Maye Musk is the true definition of a renaissance woman.

You may know her as the 72-year-old cover girl, the oldest ever with her stunning silver mane and smile to match. She's also the mother of some seriously accomplished children – Tosca, Kimbal and Elon Musk. Elon is the founder of SpaceX.

Let's not forget Maye's dietitian practice which she started nearly four decades ago.

Hard for fans to believe but Maye was once a plus-size model struggling with her own health. She decided to learn how to eat right and that led to her business.

Maye's also an author. Her latest book is a woman makes a plan: advice for a lifetime of adventure, beauty and success.

How has she done it all?

Her start is interesting. Musk was a single mother, who left an abusive relationship and lived in poverty.

It's perhaps why she shares a passion close to KHOU 11 anchor Mia Gradney's heart – Dress for Success.

Mia recently caught up with Maye when she hosted a virtual power conversation for Dress for Success Houston.

Look for their extended conversation in Mia's Give Mia A Minute podcast summer series live July 1.