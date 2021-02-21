1 motorcyclist dead, 3 others injured after collision involving taxicab

According to HPD, the taxicab driver was attempting to make a U-turn when four motorcycles crashed into his vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly accident involving four motorcyclists and a taxicab driver in the Galleria area.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Westheimer.

According to HPD, the taxicab driver was attempting to make a U-turn when four motorcycles crashed into his vehicle.

One of the four riders was pronounced dead on the scene. The other three have been transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police believe the riders may have been speeding.