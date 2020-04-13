HOUSTON — Officials are looking for a man who disappeared after he and four others were in distress while on rafts during high winds Sunday night on Lake Houston.

Houston firefighters responded to a boaters in distress call around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 16800 block of Okachobee Drive. Firefighters said five people ended up in the water, and four of them were rescued by other boaters.

Firefighters and the Houston Police Department searched 2 to 3 hours for the missing boater, who they said is a man in his 30s. HPD is taking over the search.

