HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is missing and two people are injured in a boating accident in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Tweet.

The accident occurred when when a boat struck a bulkhead at 18908 Sandbridge Ct. Sunday evening.

One person may have gone overboard, Gonzalez said. A man was injured and taken to a local hospital via Lifeflight. A woman was taken for treatment by ambulance, as well.

Second boat crash in 1 week

Sunday night's crash comes a week after another boating accident ended in the deaths of three people and the driver of one boat in jail.

RELATED: 23-year-old man charged in boat crash near Baytown; 3 killed

Jacob Vernon Breaux, 23, of Baytown, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with bonds totaling $200,000.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as: Laura Kay Grant, 48, of Mont Belvieu, and William Robert Bowles, 36, of Baytown who were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Larry Cryer at the scene. Zachary Jackson Miles, 29 of Beach City, succumbed to his injuries and died at Hermann Memorial Hospital after being flown by helicopter from the scene.

That crash involved two boats on Old River Lake near Hugo Point County Park. None of the occupants in either boats were wearing life jackets, the game warden said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

