HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person went missing and two people were injured in a boating crash in east Harris County late Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Tweet.

The incident occurred when when a boat struck a bulkhead on the San Jacinto River at Rio Villa.

Life Flight took a male victim to the hospital, and an ambulance took a female victim to the hospital.

Deputies believe a third person, a man, was on the boat and went overboard. He has still not been located. The search for him will resume Monday morning.

The sheriff tweeted the 18 to 20-foot boat struck the bulkhead at full speed.

Texas State Parks is investigating the crash.

Second boat crash in one week

Sunday night's crash comes a week after another boating accident ended in the deaths of three people and the driver of one boat in jail.

Jacob Vernon Breaux, 23, of Baytown, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with bonds totaling $200,000.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as: Laura Kay Grant, 48, of Mont Belvieu, and William Robert Bowles, 36, of Baytown who were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Larry Cryer at the scene. Zachary Jackson Miles, 29 of Beach City, succumbed to his injuries and died at Hermann Memorial Hospital after being flown by helicopter from the scene.

That crash involved two boats on Old River Lake near Hugo Point County Park. None of the occupants in either boats were wearing life jackets, the game warden said.

