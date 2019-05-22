BAYTOWN, Texas — Someone in Houston is $1 million richer after purchasing a $20 scratch ticket in Baytown.

The lucky winner purchased the 200X game ticket at I-10 Travel Plaza, located at 16151 I-10 East.

If you think you may have you bought the winning ticket and it’s somewhere in your car or house, then think again. The winner has already claimed the prize and has chose to be kept anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize in the 200X scratch game is one in 3.44 so there’s still a chance you could win some extra cash.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:.