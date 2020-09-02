FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Fairchild volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Saturday in a deadly crash in rural Fort Bend County.

The collision happened Saturday afternoon on FM 361 near FM 1994. One person died, and the volunteer firefighter, along with two children, were injured.

The Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department said firefighter Seth Farquhar suffered a broken arm, broken leg and significant internal bleeding. Officials said he in critical condition.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash.

