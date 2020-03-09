Man found dead at bottom of dirt trench in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was found dead in a dirt trench in Cypress on Thursday, according to authorities.
Authorities got a call around 2:15 p.m. that a man was trapped at the bottom of a dirt trench in a construction area near the intersection of Parkland Trail Crossing and Summit Point Crossing. It's not clear if the man was working for a construction crew but Cy-Fair Fire Department Capt. Daniel Arizpe said it was a busy construction zone.
It's not clear if anyone else was injured or what led to the collapse. Crews switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation when they realized the man had no signs of life and had suffered severe trauma.
The man's identity has not been revealed.