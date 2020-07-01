HOUSTON — A man was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday at a southwest Houston home.

Police said the men were inside a garage in the 6300 block of Gladewell Drive when a vehicle drove by and the occupants started shooting around 8 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

There is no vehicle description.

Police didn't release a motive for the shooting.

