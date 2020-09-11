Multiple shots fired in fatal road rage incident over the weekend, police say

It's a case that's being referred to the Harris County grand jury.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a driver allegedly involved in a deadly road rage shooting over the weekend.

It's a case that's being referred to the Harris County grand jury.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 6300 block of Beverly Hill Street.

When they arrived, investigators said police found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. At some point, the victim exited his car and approached the other vehicle.

HPD said the confrontation escalated, leading to the victim being shot. The victim's friend reportedly armed himself, and as the other driver drove away, fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle.

Police confirmed no other persons were struck by the gunfire.

If you have information related to the case, please call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.