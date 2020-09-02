TEXAS CITY, Texas — One person has died after crashing into a power pole Saturday night in Texas City.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of FM 1765 and Highway 146. Texas City Police said the driver of a car crashed into the pole.
Witnesses said the crash brought down power lines.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
