HOUSTON — A man was killed and two other people were injured Tuesday in a head-on crash on Westpark Drive, Houston police said.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police said they think the vehicle being driven by the driver who died crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head-on. It's not clear what made the vehicle cross into oncoming traffic.

Westpark Drive was closed in both directions while authorities conducted their investigation. Authorities said they think the crash investigation will affect the afternoon commute.

