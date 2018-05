An employee was injured during a warehouse fire Wednesday night in northeast Harris County.

Officials say the two-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in the 11700 block of Gloger near East Mt. Houston Road.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says the employee was dipping metal in a chemical and fumes caused a flash fire. The employee was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital with first-degree burns to the face and arms.

