HOUSTON — One person was injured Thursday night during a 6-car crash on the North Freeway.

The incident happened on the I-45 North Freeway at the North Loop. Officials said a car flipped over onto the slick roads. Rescuers had to free one person trapped in that car.

The condition of the person injured in the crash is unknown.

